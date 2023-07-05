Plus Architecture and London-based Howells have submitted plans for a 264-unit build-to-rent (BTR) project in Scarborough, WA, catering for demand within Perth’s rental market.

Developed by Meadpoint, the project aims to create high quality residences for occupants staying long term. Located at 200 West Coast Highway, the precinct is inspired by successful BTR models across the globe, as well as Perth’s distinctive natural and built environment.

The 26-storey tower features apartments ranging between one and three storeys. Approximately 12 percent of the residences will be reserved for affordable housing. Plus Director Will Schofield says the design response seeks to take advantage of the site’s coastal location.

“Instead of an insular living experience, our design encourages residents outwardly to make meaningful connections with the community and businesses in Scarborough,” he says.

“In this way, the development acts as a complement and conduit to the city, bolstering local trade and adding to Scarborough’s vibrant character.”

The pinwheel-like floorplate sections the built form into four volumes that reverberate around a central core, resulting in a visually unobtrusive street presence and increased setbacks on all sides. The apartments contain versatile floorplans, with each maximising both coastal vignettes and sea breezes.

“Working with Plus Architecture we have devised a typology unique to Perth focussed on tenant experience and a pathway to zero carbon,” says Howells Partner Dav Bansal.

“The pin-wheel arrangement of the building offers cross ventilation circulation and dual aspect homes, wrapped in a modern Art Deco-inspired façade echoing the local seaside architecture. The articulation of the four elements reinforces the plan with generous balconies to provide private amenity and much-needed shading to the homes.

“Taking our extensive UK build-to-rent experience to provide a new, more affordable housing option in Western Australia has been a very rewarding experience and we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

The project will comprise five EV parking bays, ten bike share bays and 196 bike spaces in order to promote sustainable transportation. Eco-conscious solutions including double-glazing, renewable energy and a minimum of 90 percent construction waste diverted from landfill will assist in reaching a 5-Star Green Star certification.

It is hoped that the pairing of high quality finishes and low maintenance materials will maintain the appearance of the building, while remaining mindful of budget. A pocket park at the building’s entrance will feature communal seating and native landscape, as well as capacity for public art installations.

Meadpoint anticipates it will have a decision regarding the approval of the plans by September 2023.