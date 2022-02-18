Plus Architecture has been awarded a design contract by the City of Newcastle to create a two-tower mixed-use precinct at 711 Hunter Street in the city’s west.

The $100 million project is to be developed by St Hilliers and The Spotlight Property Group, with an independent jury overseen by City of Newcastle and the NSW Government Architect’s Office determining Plus’ design as the winner.

Both towers will top out at 90 metres, setting a new benchmark as Newcastle’s tallest tower. The precinct will comprise 250 dwellings and 1,500 sqm of commercial floorspace.

Plus Architecture Director, Sumedh Kataria, says that the news was a testament to Plus Architecture's vision and deep appreciation for community needs.

“Projects that have the potential to change the face of a city, and its skyline into a new era, require an elevated element of design with beauty, form and end-use at the fore,” he says.

“Our vision for this project is about creating a place that reflects the heart and soul of the city - past, future.

“Plus Architecture’s winning design concept is intended to deliver a development that celebrates its connection with place and country, adds to the richness of the urban fabric within which it sits and embraces its role as a key contributor to the city’s future identity.”

The 711 Hunter Street redevelopment will be amongst several high profile projects set to pioneer the city’s billion dollar plus reinvigoration. Newcastle’s West End has a number of other major developments on the way as it looks to cement itself as New South Wales’ newest CBD. A selection of state and local government agencies have moved their operations to the West End, with commercial businesses quickly following.

“The quality of architectural design presented by Plus Architecture is really impressive and we look forward to further refining the design by incorporating the jury’s recommendations before proceeding to the next phase,” says St Hilliers Property Project Director, Paul Smith.

“With a development of this significance, we will work closely with Plus Architecture to set sustainability targets and quality design outcomes during the more detailed development application phase, including a focus on thermal comfort, energy, waste and water.”

City of Newcastle Regulatory, Planning and Assessment Manager Michelle Bisson says Newcastle is entering a new phase with developer confidence in the city reaching an all-time high.

“Newcastle is transforming into a modern metropolitan city, with significant redevelopment, particularly in the West End,” she says.

Bisson says the growth of the area can be attributed to public domain projects, private developments and the nearby Honeysuckle precinct by the Hunter River.

The Development Application for the site is expected to be lodged by St Hilliers and The Spotlight Property Group by mid-2022.

Image: Supplied