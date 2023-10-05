Newcastle’s Hunter Street is set to be invigorated by the Plus Architecture-designed West Village, which has received approval from the Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel.

Located at the western quadrant of the steel city’s CBD, the mixed-use precinct will comprise 1,400 sqm of ground plane activations, including 16 retail and commercial tenancies and multi-storey food and beverage spaces. Two sculpturally curved towers will sit above the podium, comprising 257 residences ranging from one-to-four bedrooms.

Plus were given the go-ahead to design the precinct following the Government Architects Design process, which was the first of its kind for a private development in Newcastle. A public plaza and connections to Drill Hall Gallery and Birdwood Park define the community-centric approach.

“As Newcastle, like other regional hubs across Australia expands at pace, it’s critical that new developments are designed with the long-term in mind, and consider the varying and changing needs of their users,” says Plus Architecture Director Rido Pin.

“Whilst our bespoke two-tower design seeks to break the mould, creating a landmark building that will transform the city’s skyline, much more than this, the broader development seeks to transform the lives of local people.”

Pin says the entire project has been very much a joint effort.

“Throughout the process, we have worked collaboratively with our clients, consultants and the community to design a rich and dynamic ground plane, which will be accompanied by a carefully sculpted building form - serving both the residents and the wider community. Designing with Country principles, landscaping, public art and retail strategies have all informed our design.”

A 90 megawatt rooftop solar array, electric-vehicle-ready car park and 300 bike parking spaces headline a list of sustainable considerations. Designing for Country principles have been adopted in the project’s architectural, urban and landscape design through engaging with local Elders from the Awabakal people, facilitated by COLA Studio.

St Hilliers Development Manager, Luke McNamara, says West Village will provide an entirely different experience within the Newcastle CBD.

“Through our work with Plus Architecture, our development seeks to deliver a space that sparks awe and inspiration for all who visit and use the space,” he says.

“By committing $1 million of public art we want to celebrate Newcastle’s thriving arts scene, as well create spaces that will serve and connect locals. As part of the Development Consent, all retail and food and beverage offerings have a pre-approval to operate, including the three-storey open air operation.”

