Perth’s QV1 tower has undergone a major lobby transformation which has seen its communal spaces activated by Plus Architecture.

The ground floor has been imagined as a ‘town square’ in the building designed by the late Harry Seidler. The upgrade to the lobby is regarded as the first work made to the ground floor since its opening 30 years ago.

Plus worked with Harry Seidler & Associates to ensure the historic architecture was respected. Research on human movement, scale, and sightlines resulted in the lobby’s design, which includes a number of spaces that allow for private work and sanctuary and social gathering, with premium hotel-inspired details woven throughout.

“While this notion of the ‘third space’ has been around for years, the pandemic has really emphasised how vital these spaces are to the living fabric of our cities, especially when it comes to adapting to the new world of work,” says Plus Director, Patric Przeradzki.

“With the central idea of reclaiming the office lobby as public space, we set out to deliver a timeless design that supports a hive of different activity both during and after hours, providing opportunities for people to see and be seen – much like a traditional town square.”

The research-informed approach adopted by Plus enabled enhanced social interaction, creativity and connection. The lobby has been divided into different public and private zones, visually demarcated by an organic joinery ‘ribbon’, a nod to Harry Seidler’s design language. The zones are filled with lush greenery, with strategically placed banquet seating sweeping from one end to the other in a reflection of the building’s exterior.

Mesh curtains echo the form of the ribbon and follow the outline of the wave to provide privacy in enclosed spaces. The reception, cafe and seating areas have been repositioned, while solo seats, lounge and table settings have also been implemented. A bookable boardroom space is also available at ground level.

The existing material palette provided guidance for Plus’ textural elements. Black granite floors and the travertine lift core have influenced the marbled carpeting accents, with seating areas warm and welcome. Custom feature lighting and acoustic design is embedded throughout, with a Plus Architecture-designed custom chandelier suspended above the café, while French-sourced bespoke goldleaf pendants hover above the stone meeting table.

QV1 Acting General Manager Louise Draper says Plus Architecture has overcome the difficulties associated with heritage requirements to create a high-quality design outcome.

“We are thrilled to be able to present a forward-thinking lobby design that ensures QV1 will continue to be one of the finest office assets in Perth, reflecting the hope and ambition of the era in which the tower was first designed,” she says.

The new lobby is the third Plus project within QV1, with the refurbishment of the QV1 conference centre as well as a premium workspace fitout for prospective tenants on level 33 recently completed.