Plus Architecture says it hopes to redefine the Brisbane hotel stay ahead of the 2032 Summer Olympics via the design typology for the Rotheram Hotel, a boutique offering located at Kangaroo Point.

Upon releasing the designs for the hotel, the practice has imagined an urban oasis spanning 16 levels and 179 rooms. Finely crafted wellness experiences, a rooftop infinity pool, entertainment spaces, state-of-the-art conference facilities, and a world-class culinary destination will all be included within the build.

The building’s form is derived from its streetscape and a desire to form a distinctive identity. The exteriors of the hotel are defined by striking green brickwork and bold geometric shapes reminiscent of the adjacent Story Bridge, as are the large porthole shaped windows, which offer views of the city skyline and river.

“Our design vision for the Rotherham Hotel recognises that prestige hotels are about more than just the architecture – they must create memories, evoke stories and capture the inspiration of guests,” says Plus Architecture Principal Chrisney Formosa.

“As a one-of-a-kind hotel that represents the best of what Brisbane has to offer, the Rotherham Hotel will be a landmark international destination in Kangaroo Point, offering a harmonious blend of luxury, urbanity and nature.”

Curated landscaping features on each level. The ground floor greenscaping connects to the rooftop via a cutaway tower element spanning all 16 storeys. A public laneway and terraced stairway will activate the site with the street, while a double-height porte-cochere provides shade and shelter.

