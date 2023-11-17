Plus Architecture’s masterful design of River House, located at Brisbane’s Kangaroo Point, looks to elevate the luxe multi-residential sector even further, fusing premium design with the natural locale of the sought-after suburb.

Developed by Fortis, the $110 million development fronts the suburb’s O’Connell Street. The project comprises 13 full-floor apartments, topped by a two-floor penthouse. Resident amenities include a private roof terrace, infinity-edge pool, and wellness facilities incorporating a sauna, steam room, and gym.

Shaded gardens designed by Lat Studios, a communal lawn that steps down to the river’s edge and a private pontoon aims to take full advantage of the site’s waterfront offering. The building’s slender form features earthy tones reminiscent of the volcanic rock of the Kangaroo Point Cliffs, with a concrete and glass facade making for an interplay between light and shadow.

“With the river at its heart, our design for this collection of boutique apartments seeks to inspire and provide comfort and connection for residents - both with one another, the river, and the city that lies beyond,” says Plus Architecture Principal Chrisney Formosa.

“Our design is so much more than the visible architecture - imbued with understated luxury - it’s about the experience and the feelings it evokes - providing the setting for new stories to be told and memories to be made.”

The carefully considered design approach has been created with Brisbane City Council’s Buildings that Breathe mandate in mind. Orientation, ventilation, shade, greenery and outdoor space are all in abundance.

Within the interior spaces – crafted by Mim Design – living and dining areas face towards the river, as do full-width outdoor balconies. Operable windows and balcony doors maintain ventilation and privacy, with slab protections on the northern facade and vertical blades providing solar protection.

“Presenting fourteen exceptional full-floor residences at this remarkable location is an honour,” says Fortis Associate Director, Dan Bonman.

“Working with the wider project team, Plus Architecture, Mim Design and Lat Studios (Landscape Design), we look forward to delivering a premium offering tailored to current and future market demands.”

River House has received DA approval from Brisbane City Council with construction due to commence in mid 2024.