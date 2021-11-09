The Queensland studio of architecture and interior design practice, Plus Architecture has launched its most luxurious apartment design, Drift Residence in collaboration with GDI Group.

Located on Hughes Avenue in Main Beach, one of the Gold Coast’s finest locations, Drift Residences will offer 27 levels of pure extravagance and 360-degree views from Surfers Paradise to the Spit and across the Broadwater and out to sea.

Danny Juric, Plus Architecture Director says, “We are proud to unveil a design that resembles a new level of luxury and share yet another beautiful project with the Gold Coast, accompanying the likes of Luna at Burleigh Heads and One Cannes at Surfers Paradise.”

The form and materiality of ‘Drift Residences’ was inspired by the barrel vernacular found in the natural surrounds such as coves, waves and plant life.

To embrace these views, the apartments have been designed with an expansive glass façade for the perimeter of the apartment enabling 360-degree views.

“At Drift Residences, nothing is apartment size. Everything is home size offering an inviting warm feeling and generosity of scale. Drift Residences will provide all the convenience you’d expect from a home in the suburbs, but with one clear advantage, unprecedented views and prime location,” says Juric.

The construction on Drift Residences will commence in the first quarter of 2022 with a completion date estimated for December 2023.

Images: Supplied.