Plus Architecture-designed Cantonese restaurant opens at The Star Gold Coast
Uncle Su is designed by award-winning local architecture and interior design practice, Plus Architecture with the restaurant's interiors taking design cues from traditional Chinese elements.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
25 Oct 2021 2m read View Author

Chinese-aesthetic.jpg

The traditional Chinese aesthetic is projected through bespoke handcrafted materials such as oversized lanterns, a golden money tree and beautiful koi fish motifs

Chinese aesthetic

Chinese-colour-palette.jpg

The traditional Chinese colour palette was combined with raw, handcrafted materials, rich polished stones and reflective metals

Chinese colour palette

Uncle_Su_Interiors.jpg

Uncle Su's interiors are reflective of both traditional and modern aesthetics

Uncle_Su_Interiors

Plus-Architecture-designs-new-Cantonese-restaurant-1732009356.png

The Star Gold Coast has a new flagship Chinese restaurant with the opening of Uncle Su, a new dining venue specialising in Cantonese cuisine. Uncle Su is the first among several new dining and entertainment destinations to welcome guests ahead of the opening of the hotel and apartments tower in early 2022.

Located in the idyllic suburb of Broadbeach on the Gold Coast and just a 90-minute drive from the centre of Brisbane, Uncle Su is designed by award-winning local architecture and interior design practice, Plus Architecture with the restaurant’s interiors taking design cues from traditional Chinese elements, the Australian landscape and the quintessential energy of the Gold Coast.

The traditional Chinese aesthetic is projected through bespoke handcrafted materials such as oversized lanterns, a golden money tree and beautiful koi fish motifs, all bathed in a sea of red, gold, cool ocean blue and jade green, while an animated entry portal enhances the guest experience.

The interiors are reflective of both traditional and modern aesthetics with raw, handcrafted materials used along with rich polished stones and reflective metals. Ocean hues were also introduced to the traditional Chinese colour palette to infuse elements of the Australian landscape.

The material and colour palettes chosen for the restaurant’s interiors ensure an ever-changing landscape throughout the day, creating an enchanting experience for patrons.

Image: Supplied.

