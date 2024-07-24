Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Plus Architecture raises the bar for luxury penthouse living at Auckland's landmark skyscraper
shareShare

Plus Architecture raises the bar for luxury penthouse living at Auckland's landmark skyscraper

Four new uber-luxury penthouses were recently unveiled at The Pacifica, New Zealand’s tallest residential tower and Auckland's new landmark skyscraper.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

24 Jul 2024 2m read View Author

Pacifica_Penthouses_2.jpg

sharestar
Floor to ceiling external glazing offers residents expansive panoramic views of Auckland's iconic landmarks

Pacifica_Penthouses_2

1 of 4 slides

Pacifica_Penthouses_3.jpg

sharestar
Natural materials used include travertine, marble and timber to create a sense of harmony

Pacifica_Penthouses_3

1 of 4 slides

Pacifica_Penthouses_4.jpg

sharestar
The penthouses set a new standard for understated luxury urban living

Pacifica_Penthouses_4

1 of 4 slides

Plus-Architecture-designs-The-Pacifica-Penthouses-1732001288.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Four new uber-luxury penthouses were recently unveiled at The Pacifica, New Zealand’s tallest residential tower and Auckland's new landmark skyscraper.

Designed by Plus Architecture, The Pacifica Penthouses are artfully crafted residences in the heart of the CBD, and set a new standard for understated luxury urban living. Engaged by developer Hengyi to reconfigure what was originally conceived as one super-sized residence across floors 53 and 54 into four distinct residences, Plus Architecture’s Auckland and Melbourne teams collaborated on the interior configuration and design of two of the penthouses, with the retrofit creatively harnessing the existing structure to create an interconnected design that elevates everyday living for residents.

Commenting on the practice’s work on the development since its inception seven years ago, Plus Architecture director Hamish Davies says, “Our work on the tower and specifically on the penthouses showcases the firm's commitment to delivering site-sensitive, innovative designs that have the client’s brief at their heart. Successfully navigating the challenges of retrofitting an existing structure and creating spaces that balance minimalism with warmth, we are delighted to deliver world-class residences, befitting of a world-class city.”

Plus Architecture associate and lead interior designer Ivona Golubovic explained the design philosophy for the penthouses: "The layout of the penthouse apartments is designed to delineate between the social and more private areas. Generous proportions enable the spaces to flow and intertwine with one another, creating seamless transitions. Prioritising simplicity and practicality, the apartments are imbued with a sense of calm and clarity, allowing residents to unwind and recharge.”

The designs are informed by the ancient Japanese concept of wabi sabi, and use natural materials to create an authentic connection to the environment.

The 57-level tower stands 178 metres tall and houses 273 apartments, providing a significant boost to Auckland’s housing supply.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap