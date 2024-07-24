Four new uber-luxury penthouses were recently unveiled at The Pacifica, New Zealand’s tallest residential tower and Auckland's new landmark skyscraper.

Designed by Plus Architecture, The Pacifica Penthouses are artfully crafted residences in the heart of the CBD, and set a new standard for understated luxury urban living. Engaged by developer Hengyi to reconfigure what was originally conceived as one super-sized residence across floors 53 and 54 into four distinct residences, Plus Architecture’s Auckland and Melbourne teams collaborated on the interior configuration and design of two of the penthouses, with the retrofit creatively harnessing the existing structure to create an interconnected design that elevates everyday living for residents.

Commenting on the practice’s work on the development since its inception seven years ago, Plus Architecture director Hamish Davies says, “Our work on the tower and specifically on the penthouses showcases the firm's commitment to delivering site-sensitive, innovative designs that have the client’s brief at their heart. Successfully navigating the challenges of retrofitting an existing structure and creating spaces that balance minimalism with warmth, we are delighted to deliver world-class residences, befitting of a world-class city.”

Plus Architecture associate and lead interior designer Ivona Golubovic explained the design philosophy for the penthouses: "The layout of the penthouse apartments is designed to delineate between the social and more private areas. Generous proportions enable the spaces to flow and intertwine with one another, creating seamless transitions. Prioritising simplicity and practicality, the apartments are imbued with a sense of calm and clarity, allowing residents to unwind and recharge.”

The designs are informed by the ancient Japanese concept of wabi sabi, and use natural materials to create an authentic connection to the environment.

The 57-level tower stands 178 metres tall and houses 273 apartments, providing a significant boost to Auckland’s housing supply.