Plus Architecture apointed to design new urban development

Property developer, BEKL, has announced its appointment of Plus Architecture to its new mixed-use development on Dorcas Street, South Melbourne.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the new development comprises 36 apartments and 2,293sqm of office space, in addition to the recently-announced hotel, Voco South Melbourne.

With a depth of experience in the South Melbourne area, Plus Architecture has delivered a number of luxury residential developments and have consulted on the interior design and architecture of a number of internationally-renowned brands.

Due to be built at the northern end of St Kilda Road on Dorcas Street, the development is designed to provide a generous forecourt experience to visitors, with a grand double-height foyer for each of its three spaces.

Each space is designed to face key vistas, with guests and residents alike able to take in some of Melbourne’s finest landscapes.

