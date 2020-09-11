Logo
Plus Architecture apointed to design new urban development

Property developer, BEKL, has announced its appointment of Plus Architecture to its new mixed-use development on Dorcas Street, South Melbourne.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the new development comprises 36 apartments and 2,293sqm of office space, in addition to the recently-announced hotel, Voco South Melbourne.

With a depth of experience in the South Melbourne area, Plus Architecture has delivered a number of luxury residential developments and have consulted on the interior design and architecture of a number of internationally-renowned brands.

Due to be built at the northern end of St Kilda Road on Dorcas Street, the development is designed to provide a generous forecourt experience to visitors, with a grand double-height foyer for each of its three spaces.

Each space is designed to face key vistas, with guests and residents alike able to take in some of Melbourne’s finest landscapes.

Image: Supplied

