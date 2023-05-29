Woodlea has announced a new scheme which will assist first home buyers move into their new homes sooner, titled Upside.

The entry-level house and land packages include a turnkey-ready property able to be acquired via a five percent deposit. Woodlea will offer shorter construction timeframes to Upside participants, pouring the slab soon after purchase and funding progress payments on behalf of the buyer, with the balance of the contract price payable upon settlement.

Buyers will be given the opportunity to choose from different builders, home designs, lot sizes and locations. The 200-300 sqm Upside lots will allow for entry-level pricing, lower living expenses, and easier maintenance, with turnkey packages on a single title.

“The progress that Woodlea has made since launching in 2015 is a clear sign of prospect. With a growing number of schools nearby and a plethora of award-winning amenities, Upside will offer affordable entry into our thriving community without compromising on quality,” says Woodlea Project Director Matthew Dean.

“We formulated the Upside initiative to give buyers more control over their investments in this changing market, where the cost of living and affordability are key considerations. Demand for real estate at Woodlea is high, and we’re excited to diversify our product mix with the launch of Upside to offer something for everyone.

“Small lot housing initiatives are often misrepresented as a compromise to owning a home; however what Woodlea is presenting here is the opposite. Buyers now have more diversity and more choices to suit their budget than ever.”

The acclaimed estate now boasts a population of 14,500, featuring a number of first-rate schools, playgrounds, parks and sporting facilities, bolstered by a large Town Centre.

The newly renovated Rockbank Station sits in close proximity to the estate, allowing residents to travel to the CBD within 30 minutes.

For more information, visit www.woodlea.com.au.