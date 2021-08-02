Hobart-based landscape architecture and urban design studio Playstreet took home three awards at the 2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards announced on Friday by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).

AILA recognised one Award of Excellence and three Landscape Architecture Awards across three categories, highlighting projects that celebrate the natural beauty of Tasmania and show leadership in landscape planning.

2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards – winners list

Award | Category| Project | State | Landscape Architect

Landscape Architecture Award | Tourism | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | TAS | Playstreet

Landscape Architecture Award | Landscape Planning | Freycinet Master Plan | TAS | Playstreet

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Acton Residence | TAS | Playstreet

Award of Excellence | Landscape Planning | A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage | TAS | Inspiring Place

Observing that the winning landscape projects had cemented Tasmania’s reputation as an outstanding place for tourism and landscape appreciation, AILA Tasmania ex-president Jerry De Gryse said, “With international tourism off the cards, Tasmania has become a hotspot for domestic tourism, and it’s very encouraging to see the landscape architecture industry embracing and accommodating this.”

AILA Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards jury chair Naomi Barun said comprehensive understanding of sites and a thoughtful and contextual response was a running theme throughout the awards.

“These landscape architects have overcome site challenges to enhance the existing landscapes and improve the visitor experience. These projects have anchored the surrounding architecture, and in doing so, confidently brought the landscape to the fore.”

Commenting on the sole Award of Excellence recipient, A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage by Inspiring Place, Barun said, “This manual demonstrates leadership in landscape planning and visual impact assessment. It communicates in plain English how we interpret the landscape and manage scenery and has significant potential for use by not only Hydro Tasmania, but also other infrastructure bodies and landscape architects across Australia.”

AILA Tasmania Award of Excellence and Landscape Architecture Award winners will gain automatic entry into National AILA Awards to be held later this year followed by the International Landscape Architecture Festival.