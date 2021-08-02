Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Playstreet sweeps 2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards
shareShare

Playstreet sweeps 2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards

Hobart-based landscape architecture and urban design studio Playstreet took home three awards at the 2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards announced on Friday by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

02 Aug 2021 2m read View Author

Acton-Residence.jpg

sharestar
Acton Residence - Gardens (Playstreet)

Acton Residence

1 of 4 slides

Freycinet-Master-Plan.jpg

sharestar
Freycinet Master Plan - Landscape Planning (Playstreet)

Freycinet Master Plan

1 of 4 slides

Pumped-Hydro-Energy-Storage.jpg

sharestar
A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage - Landscape Planning (Inspiring Place)

Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

1 of 4 slides

Playstreet-sweeps-2021-Tasmania-Landscape-awards-1732009514.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Hobart-based landscape architecture and urban design studio Playstreet took home three awards at the 2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards announced on Friday by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).

AILA recognised one Award of Excellence and three Landscape Architecture Awards across three categories, highlighting projects that celebrate the natural beauty of Tasmania and show leadership in landscape planning.

2021 Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards – winners list

Award | Category| Project | State | Landscape Architect

Landscape Architecture Award | Tourism | Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre | TAS | Playstreet

Landscape Architecture Award | Landscape Planning | Freycinet Master Plan | TAS | Playstreet

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Acton Residence | TAS | Playstreet

Award of Excellence | Landscape Planning | A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage | TAS | Inspiring Place

Observing that the winning landscape projects had cemented Tasmania’s reputation as an outstanding place for tourism and landscape appreciation, AILA Tasmania ex-president Jerry De Gryse said, “With international tourism off the cards, Tasmania has become a hotspot for domestic tourism, and it’s very encouraging to see the landscape architecture industry embracing and accommodating this.”

AILA Tasmania Landscape Architecture Awards jury chair Naomi Barun said comprehensive understanding of sites and a thoughtful and contextual response was a running theme throughout the awards.

“These landscape architects have overcome site challenges to enhance the existing landscapes and improve the visitor experience. These projects have anchored the surrounding architecture, and in doing so, confidently brought the landscape to the fore.”

Commenting on the sole Award of Excellence recipient, A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage by Inspiring Place, Barun said, “This manual demonstrates leadership in landscape planning and visual impact assessment. It communicates in plain English how we interpret the landscape and manage scenery and has significant potential for use by not only Hydro Tasmania, but also other infrastructure bodies and landscape architects across Australia.”

AILA Tasmania Award of Excellence and Landscape Architecture Award winners will gain automatic entry into National AILA Awards to be held later this year followed by the International Landscape Architecture Festival.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap