The dreaded supply chain seems to be the root of all issues across Australia’s construction industry at present, but it doesn’t have to be, according to one esteemed Brisbane architect.

Tim Bennetton, of Tim Bennetton Architects, spent many years under the tutelage of the internationally recognised Gabriel Poole. Venturing out with his own practice 15 years ago, Bennetton has gained a reputation as a sustainable, innovative architect who has consistently overcome various adversities across an array of projects and developments.

The supply chain is no different. With worldwide shortages and conflicts inflating prices of construction and supplies, Bennetton says it's time for clients to prepare themselves for when costs plateau.

“There is a lot of doom and gloom and uncertainty at the moment. For people to be in their house for 5-10 years, it's crucial to be prepared. The opportunity will come and playing the waiting game cleverly will result in a better outcome,” he says.

“It won’t be long before this industry pressure eases, and supply is back to balance demand.

“The home design process can take between six and 12 months to perfect. A common custom home build trend is for clients to work with an architect first, and then take their home designs to a builder to quote and build. Many times, this results in a quote not aligned with their budget expectations.”

Bennetton recently designed the transformation of a home in Brisbane’s Highgate Hill. Looking to fix the home’s erratic temperature changes, Bennetton looks towards more sustainable design principles as opposed to artificial heating and cooling.

Through Bennetton’s design choices and the ingenuity of the client, approximately $250,000 was saved on construction costs through a sustainable approach, as well as signing the contract at the right time.

“It’s a matter of being prepared. At this point in time, homeowners should be putting themselves in a position to find the right strategy and commit where the time’s right.”

Tim Bennetton Architects specialise in both new and existing builds, and pride themselves on holding a deep understanding of their clientele. The practice recently oversaw the construction of a home in Vanuatu, where timber was locally sourced and milled on the island, with concrete mixed by hand.

Bennetton himself has created a number of off grid houses, with good passive design coming as standard. Constantly learning and evolving his craft, Bennetton says landowners should be pivoting towards smaller dwellings in order to drive down emissions.

“Take the opportunity to build no more than what you need. There’s pressure for people to build what they think they need, we constantly ask do you really need that. More often than not, they’re in agreement.”

For more information on the practice and their projects, head to www.timbennetton.com.au.

Top Image: New Farm House by Tim Bennetton

Middle Image: Baynes House (Highgate Hill) Tim Bennetton

Bottom Image: Santo House (Vanuatu) by Tim Bennetton