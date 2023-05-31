A world-first study conducted by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in partnership with leading indoor plantscaping solutions company, Ambius reveals that plants have the ability to remove cancer-causing petrol toxins from indoor spaces.

Led by bioremediation researcher UTS Associate Professor Fraser Torpy, the study found that the Ambius small green wall containing a mix of indoor plants was highly effective at removing harmful pollutants, with 97 percent of the most toxic compounds removed from the surrounding air in just eight hours[1].

Poor indoor air quality is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths globally[2], according to the World Health Organization. With most people spending 90% of their time indoors at home, school or the workplace[3], new strategies are critical to improving indoor air quality.

The research presents new evidence into the critical role of indoor plants and green walls in cleaning the air we breathe quickly and sustainably, Ambius general manager Johan Hodgson said.

“We know that indoor air quality is often significantly more polluted than outdoor air, which in turn impacts mental and physical health. But the great news is this study has shown that something as simple as having plants indoors can make a huge difference,” Hodgson notes.

Vehicle emissions and indoor air pollution

While previous studies have proven how indoor plants can remove a broad range of indoor air contaminants, the UTS study is the first to show how plants can clean up petrol vapours – one of the largest sources of toxic compounds in buildings worldwide.

Breathing petrol fumes can lead to lung irritation, headaches and nausea, and has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, asthma and other chronic diseases from longer term exposure, impacting life expectancy.

“This is the first time plants have been tested for their ability to remove petrol-related compounds, and the results are astounding,” Dr Torpy says. “Not only can plants remove the majority of pollutants from the air in a matter of hours, they remove the most harmful petrol-related pollutants from the air most efficiently.”

Indoor plants create healthy breathing air

These findings also confirm feedback received from clients who have installed Ambius plants in their buildings.

“At Ambius, we see over and over again the effects plants have in improving health, wellbeing, productivity and office attendance for the thousands of businesses we work with. This new research proves that plants should not just be seen as ‘nice to have’, but rather a crucial part of every workplace wellness plan,” Hodgson says.

“The bottom line is that the best, most cost effective and most sustainable way to combat harmful indoor air contaminants in your workplace and home is to introduce plants,” he adds.

