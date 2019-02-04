Plans submitted for Westfield Liverpool’s $93M redevelopment

Scentre Group has submitted plans for a comprehensive redevelopment of Westfield Liverpool, which will see the addition of more retail and commercial space.

The $93 million redevelopment has been planned after consultations with customers and local residents about their expectations.

Currently offering 84,000 square metres of space, Westfield Liverpool, located 32km south-west of Sydney CBD, has seen continuous improvements over its 48 years of existence.

The latest revamp plan, which includes an eight-storey commercial tower, will add 5,500 square metres of retail space and 11,000sqm of commercial space to the centre.

Some of the proposals in the new plan include retail space on the ground floor of the new commercial tower, a new entertainment precinct with dining options and an upgraded cinema, a new entrance to the shopping centre, and improved parking facilities.

Following the redevelopment, local residents will be able to enjoy a host of leisure activities at Westfield Liverpool from entertaining their kids and meeting friends for a meal, to watching a movie.

Westfield Liverpool's proposed expansion is being seen as a positive sign in an increasingly challenging retail environment.