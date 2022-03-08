The plans for the first stage of the Waterloo Estate redevelopment are now on display for community feedback, with the NSW Government hoping to create 3,000 new and improved homes in Sydney’s south.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says that the plans reaching the exhibition stage is a significant milestone for the project, after several technical studies regarding urban design, feasibility and transport needs were completed.

“Showing this proposal to the community represents a leap forward for this important development, which reflects the combined needs put forward by the City of Sydney, NSW Land and Housing Corporation and an independent advisory group,” he says.

“This is one of NSW’s most significant urban regeneration projects and it’s imperative we get it moving.

“If approved, the Waterloo South redevelopment will provide a vital refresh for tired social housing as well as thousands of new inner-city homes, plus more than 2 hectares of public open space to support recreational activities like field sports, cycling and walking.”

847 social housing units will be constructed as part of the first stage, more than 100 units currently onsite. Seven percent of the homes slated for the development will be set aside for affordable housing.

Roberts says residents have been kept in the loop throughout the entire planning process.

“The community has shown immense patience, particularly when it comes to something as important as the roof over their head. For that I thank them and urge everyone to have their say over the coming weeks. We have ensured there is equitable access for everybody to provide feedback for this project and have set up multiple avenues including SMS, email and in-person sessions.”

The Waterloo South planning proposal is on public exhibition until 29 April 2022. The proposal is still subject to development approval in order for construction to take place.

For more information, click here.

Image: NSW Government