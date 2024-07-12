Logo
Plans lodged for 9-storey beachfront apartments on Gold Coast
Ignite Projects has filed plans with the Gold Coast Council for a nine-storey apartment block at Palm Beach, with the designs also expected to meet the local community’s approval.
Branko Miletic
12 Jul 2024

After a developer walked away from a previous proposal for a 13-level high-rise to be built on the property at 1177 - 1181 Gold Coast Highway, which was the subject of an appeal at the time, the new plans were reduced by 14.8 metres to meet height limit requirements, and will now house 36 apartments across nine levels, along with 76 car spots, 17 more than the 59 required.

GV Property Group, who amalgamated the three addresses for the developer, says this is a win for locals.

“The secret’s out about Palm Beach, but this is a wonderful result for the community,” Principal Antonio Mercuri says.

“This new apartment block comes in at less than 29 metres, so below the height limit, and is proposing far more car spots than they need.

“It’s a beautiful part of the Coast, so it’s no surprise people want to live there with the beach and cafe culture right on their doorstep.”

