Plans for public sauna at Peter Stutchbury’s Green Square project

Multi-disciplinary architecture and design practice Studio Rain has teamed up with City People and 107 Projects with a vision of creating a community sauna in Syndey's Green Square.

Touted as a space for relaxation and interaction, the aim of the project says Studio Rain, “is to activate the newly developed area of Green Square and provide a wellbeing-focused social space for members of the community during the prolonged construction of the neighbouring Gunyama Park Aquatic & Recreation Centre.“

“The sauna will be accompanied by a public program of arts and wellness activities that will run for ten weeks, with the aim of eventually finding a permanent, or semi-permanent space within the community,” the firm says.

The project takes its inspiration from cities around the world using public saunas as ways of reinvigorating under-utilised or non-activated areas, the firm says , adding that in Gothenburg, [Sweden] for instance, a sauna was recently built in a disused container port as an agent to seed the area’s regeneration into a new urban quarter, while in Finland, Helsinki recently commissioned a large-scale public sauna called Löyly that sought to regenerate a former industrial zone on its seafront, which has just been voted one of the world’s greatest places by Time Magazine.

“Our vision is to take a stand against the monolithic buildings that are being erected in this area left right and centre, by creating a more intimate and sensitive public space for the community that is reflective of the landscape and helps to improve community culture and wellbeing,” the firm says.

The project is sponsored by 107 Projects and is expected to be built outside the Joynton Ave Creative Centre, a newly completed adaptive re-use project by Peter Stutchbury.

Entered as part of the NSW Government's 'My Community Project' scheme, the project requires the public to vote on the top three projects they want to see realised in their local electorate. Anyone who lives in the Heffron electorate can vote for the sauna until August 15th here.