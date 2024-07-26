Plans for a light rail along Parramatta Road could replicate the success of transforming George Street in Sydney’s CBD, according to City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Moore emphasised the project’s alignment with state and federal support, likening initial doubts to those faced by the George Street redevelopment, which attracted $8 billion in investments.

Moore sees the potential to create a pedestrian-friendly boulevard, reduce car lanes, and attract new investments in housing and infrastructure.

The proposed 11-kilometre light rail line from Taverners Hill – some 8km from Sydney’s CBD to Green Square, passing through Parramatta Road and Broadway, has garnered support from City of Sydney, Inner West, and Burwood councils.

The proposal includes maintaining two lanes for cars in each direction. Inner West Council Mayor Darcy Byrne stressed the need for public transport improvements, alongside incentives for property development and land amalgamation.

Burwood Mayor John Faker supported the project despite anticipated opposition, suggesting a shift away from car dependency towards public transport. NSW Roads Minister John Graham highlighted past failed attempts to revitalise Parramatta Road but proposed boosting housing supply, public transport, and the 24-hour economy instead.

There were discussions about forming a development authority, although Moore argued that existing council collaboration sufficed.

