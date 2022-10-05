McRae + Lynch’s vision for a revamped Club Bondi Junction RSL has been submitted to Waverley Council, as the club looks to cement its much-loved place in the community.

Opening in 1933, the Club was a place for ex-servicemen and their families to congregate. Its evolution into a community venue was a natural one, with the Club now looking to extend and heighten its offerings to the eastern suburbs.

McRae + Lynch’s portfolio features a number of dynamic residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Club Bondi will transform into an upmarket venue featuring a Club lounge and bar, ground floor family restaurant and retail space.

“We’re creating a new Club for everyone in the area. It will suit the whole community, not just the old fellows traditionally associated with RSL Clubs,” says Club Bondi Junction RSL President, Bill Harrigan.

“We’ve worked hard to deliver something that isn’t your typical club space. The new design is bright and inviting and we expect it to suit the style and taste of Bondi Junction’s changing demographic.”

Capital Corporation is handling the redevelopment of the club, as well as the BOND Bondi Junction multi-residential complex. Corporation Director, Jim Hunter, says the club’s design will be of a similar calibre to that of BOND.

“For BOND, we enlisted a team of Australia’s top designers, including acclaimed architects Group GSA, interior design studio Koichi Takada Architects and placemakers Urbis. The club has taken the same design considerations, developing a high-quality venue that compliments the residential building above,” he says.

The ground floor restaurant will open out to the corner of Gray Street and Bronte Road, activating the street frontage into a new dining destination. Administration offices, boardrooms and function rooms will be located upstairs.

Hunter says Capital Corporation’s recent hospitality project, Kogarah RSL, has provided a template for what Club Bondi can become following its reinvigoration.

“These partnerships provide the RSL clubs the opportunity to offer something new to the community and enable them to be sustainable into the future,” he says.

“We continue to see the positive impact the redevelopment has at the Kogarah RSL. Prior to the transformation, the club had 3000 members, today they have 9500 and continue to grow. It is a great example of how successful this model can be. We look forward to seeing a similar success at the new Club Bondi Junction RSL.”

Completion is estimated to be reached in mid 2023.

