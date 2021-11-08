A State Significant Development Application (SSDA) has been lodged for the new Lang Walker Medical Research Building in south west Sydney, plans for which were revealed recently.

Part of the Campbelltown Hospital Precinct, this world-class research facility will be home to the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research – Macarthur, which has been a highly productive research partnership between Western Sydney University, South Western Sydney Local Health District and UNSW Sydney for more than a decade.

Scheduled for a 2023 opening, the $47.5 million building designed by reputed architecture studio BVN Architects will be a world-class medical education and research facility that will bring together world-leading researchers and clinicians across disciplines, and enable local researchers to address the region’s unique health challenges. The project, which has received $20 million from the Walker Group, will promote greater scientific, clinical and industry collaboration that can deliver cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative healthcare programs, treatments, and therapies, and strengthen patient care.

The research will particularly focus on health challenges such as mental illness, diabetes, healthcare of Indigenous and culturally and linguistically diverse communities, paediatrics and addiction medicine.

Spread across approximately 5,800 square metres over five levels, the Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building will be a truly integrated facility with BVN’s concept design featuring flexible, shared collaboration and social spaces as well as workspace, education, research and support facilities. The innovative design promotes opportunities for collaboration across multiple disciplines that can inspire cutting-edge innovation in clinical and translational research.

The building has deliberately placed people at the heart of its design, with people-centred clinical spaces and the movement and comfort of research participants central to the building’s layout. With warm, accessible and inviting spaces, and intuitive wayfinding, the building’s design creates a welcoming environment for a diverse range of visitors.

Observing that the ground-breaking Lang Walker Medical Research Building is firmly focused on the health and wellbeing needs of the fast-growing region, Western Sydney University’s vice-chancellor and president, professor Barney Glover says, “Working together with our alliance partners, Western Sydney University is pleased to deliver on this ambitious, world-class medical education and research facility that will be a cornerstone of the multi-million dollar redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital and the broader Campbelltown Health and Education precinct.”

“Critically, the building will enable world-leading excellence in clinical expertise, research and innovation that will be translated into cutting-edge treatments and healthcare for the people of the Macarthur region and beyond. It will be a place to grow the health and medical workforce of the future – having a real and lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”

Professor Vlado Perkovic, dean of UNSW Medicine & Health said, “In partnership, and building on our significant health, education and research presence in Greater Western Sydney, this new medical research building in Macarthur will help address some of the biggest health challenges facing the region.”

Lead architect and BVN principal Bill Dowzer says, “At BVN we’re very clear that we design for people. Whether at home, in hospital or in the workplace we put the needs of those who will use it, at the centre of our thinking. It’s been fascinating and rewarding to bring the best of all these kinds of spaces together. The result: a workplace designed to make people feel connected, comfortable, and inspired."

Image: Render of Lang Walker AO Medical Research Building