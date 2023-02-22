National hospitality group CLG and developers Moda are seeking planning approval for the redevelopment of the historic Isle of Wight Hotel located on Phillip Island in Victoria.

Award-winning architectural practice Alexander & Co, who designed Burleigh Pavilion, Manly Wharf Bar and Imperial Hotel, has been brought on board to design the project.

The redevelopment, for which the initial town planning application has been lodged with the Bass Coast Shire Council, proposes to build a brand new hotel, dining and retail precinct, with a view to reviving the landmark Phillip Island holiday destination (and a much-loved community focal point) for locals, holidaymakers and future generations.

The proposed plans include a 160-room hotel, ground ﬂoor F&B facilities, a signature restaurant, a large-scale event space, a state-of-the-art wellness centre, and a pool deck that will take in the spectacular north-facing views over the foreshore and Western Port.

Situated in a historically-relevant location, the 8600sqm property fronts The Esplanade and Bass Avenue, and was once home to the Isle of Wight – Phillip Island’s ﬁrst hotel – which opened in 1870 before being destroyed by a ﬁre in 1925 and again, in 2010. The site was purchased in January 2021 by Moda Phillip Island Pty Ltd, a joint venture between Moda, Salta Capital and Tabet Development Group

“The Isle of Wight Hotel was an icon of Cowes for many decades. We’re looking forward to capturing the nostalgia and spirit of the original hotel and bringing it back to life with new energy for a whole new generation,” Moda managing director Ed Farquharson said.

“Along with returning The Isle of Wight Pub, our proposed development seeks to incorporate hotel accommodation, a dining precinct overlooking the beach, extensive event facilities, and a laneway retail precinct set to include a wellness centre and other speciality stores, providing an estimated $55-$76M boost to the local economy annually.”

Observing that the development will provide over 150 new employment opportunities in the region, CLG chief executive officer Tim Fitzgerald said, “We’re excited to work with the community and council in bringing about a new era for tourism on the island, and raising the bar for what people can expect from accommodation, dining, and entertainment in regional Victoria.”

The hotel precinct is expected to open in 2025.

Image: Artist's impression of the pool deck (Supplied)