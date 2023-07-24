The Fraser & Partners-designed Winn Street, a build-to-rent project in Fortitude Valley, has been submitted for planning approval, with the development classed as one of the first-ever precincts designed by the Elenberg Fraser subsidiary.

The 49,000 sqm precinct comprises two towers crafted via extensive research. The biophilic design looks to create a holistic environment for plants, animals and insects, thus enhancing the wellbeing of future residents.

“Being a build-to-rent typology, Winn Street aligns with Fraser & Partners’ focus on asset ownership and supports the climate positive mindset and objectives of the practice,” says the practice’s Associate Director, Jarryd Pearson.

“Additionally, the team is designing a range of future-focused projects across Australia, including hotels and resorts, branded residences, and offices, all with a commitment to achieve regenerative design and longevity for these asset owners.”

The two towers will sit above a three-storey podium, containing 400 apartments, a work club, a work club, leisure and wellness spaces, retail and hospitality.⁠ A precast concrete and timber facade, along with integrated planting inside, makes for a robust, contemporary tower.

Fronting, Winn, Ann and McLachlan Streets, the ground plane is designed to be welcoming, with public art and retail activations looking to create a thriving communal hub in spite of cars and other traffic. The work club and communal spaces are a tangible representation of post-pandemic work models, while native gardens and a pool terrace on the top podium provide access to the outdoors.

Combining a high-tech, low maintenance approach to the design of the building, Fraser & Partners have looked to respond to context as best as possible. As a result, the environmental impact of the building will be minimised, due to reduced reliance on energy consumption.

Completion is anticipated for 2025.