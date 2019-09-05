Place Design Group unveils design vision for Brisbane’s Victoria Park

Internationally reputed planning and design consultancy, Place Design Group has revealed their vision for Victoria Park Golf Course in Brisbane.

Following the announcement by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner in early June this year about a new plan to transform Victoria Park Golf Course into the city’s biggest public parkland in 50 years, the Brisbane City Council had engaged Place Design Group to present their vision for the future parkland.

The design concept would enhance Brisbane’s lifestyle offerings, protect strategically located green space and create a uniquely legacy for both residents and visitors.

Inspired by Brisbane’s regional landscape characters as well as the undulating landform of Victoria Park, Place Design Group conceptualised the idea of the Brisbane Rock Pools as an exciting parkland idea.

Recreating a chain of ponds that was once present at the location of the Inner City Bypass, the Brisbane Rock Pools reimagines a sub-tropical rock pool setting as a dynamic playscape for families and people of all ages to enjoy.

Located in a major gully at the heart of the park, and connected by shaded gully walks and hilltop bridges offering expansive city views, the Brisbane Rock Pools will complement a wide choice of parkland activities and experiences, which could include settings and venues for urban art, live music, adventure play and sport. The existing golf driving range and reception venues will be retained in the proposed plan.

Aware of the strategic importance of public parklands, Place Design Group design principal Shaun Egan said that the proposed parkland will offer the city the brightest, most catalytic opportunity to enhance and promote quintessential Brisbane lifestyle qualities as well as take them to a whole new, game-changing level in the inner-city.

Going forward, the Council will consult with the community on the design vision for Victoria Park. An allocation of $1 million has been made in 2019-20 for community consultation and design for the new park, with work due to begin in 2021.