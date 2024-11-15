Plus Architecture and New Zealand-based property developer Safari Group are redefining the hotel development landscape through their strategic partnership, marked by the recent completion of La Quinta Parnell & Augustus Park in Parnell, Auckland.

The collaboration has yielded a series of successful hotel and mixed-use developments across New Zealand, that focus on commercially viable and design-forward solutions.

The partnership has seen the design development of TRYP by Wyndham in Palmerston North and the delivery of La Quinta Queenstown by Wyndham, Ramada Suites by Wyndham in Manukau, Auckland, and Ramada by Wyndham in Queenstown Central, with La Quinta Parnell & Augustus Park being the latest completed project.

A mixed-use development, La Quinta Parnell & Augustus Park features 63 high-end apartments and a 54-room La Quinta hotel, offering a harmonious blend of urban energy and Parnell's sophisticated charm.

"Our partnership with Safari Group is built on a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective developments that meet the evolving needs of the hotel sector. The Augustus Park project exemplifies how thoughtful design can create value for both developers and end-users,” says Plus Architecture Director, Matthew Charles.

The development features a sophisticated, articulated façade system with two-tone massing, creating visual interest, while optimising construction efficiency. The lower hotel levels blend with neighbouring buildings, while upper apartment levels transition to a slimmer form.

A welcoming street-level entrance with a public market and plaza integrates the development into Parnell's urban fabric.

At the heart of the team’s partnership lies a commercially sensitive approach that drives success.

From streamlined project delivery processes to adaptable design solutions, and a careful balance of aesthetics and functionality that meets strict commercial and regulatory requirements.

Plus Architecture's expertise in working with cost-effective building solutions, such as the Allwin Facade Solutions consistently used by Safari Group, allows them to achieve desired outcomes while maintaining commercial viability.

"What sets Plus Architecture apart is their collaborative approach, with directors actively involved in every project,”says Josh Van Veen, Senior Development Manager at Safari Group.

“This hands-on involvement from their leadership team, combined with their ability to draw insights from their broader studio network, allows them to navigate complex design challenges and deliver projects efficiently."

As the tourism industry in New Zealand evolves, Plus Architecture and Safari Group are attuned to emerging trends.

While cost-effectiveness remains crucial, there's a growing demand for lifestyle and experiential hotels.

The partners are also addressing the critical issue of staff accommodation, particularly in tourist hotspots like Queenstown, where housing shortages for hospitality workers is a significant concern.

Going beyond meeting current market demands, the La Quinta Parnell & Augustus Park project also sets a new standard for mixed-use developments in New Zealand, blending hotel and residential spaces in a way that enhances urban living while respecting the local context.

Image: La Quinta Queenstown by Wyndham.jpg