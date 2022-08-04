Cube Development’s Picasso development, located in Mooloolaba, has been heightened with the implementation of an artwork created by local Timothy Birch.

Channelling the sunshine coast, Birch wanted to emphasise the sense of unity amongst the community. Titled ‘Holding on’, the artwork features line work akin to Pablo Picasso, reflecting the way the artist interpreted images to his canvas with a unique line style.

“The Sunshine Coast is going through a huge growth period right now and I was really excited to have an opportunity to leave a mark in an area that I have spent so much time in,” says Birch.

“Holding On is about respecting the elements that make this coast what it is. Our region is going through so much rapid change it was important to me to capitulate our resilience to hold onto the natural beauty of our coast that surrounds new built formation. Surrounding the Picasso building are mountains, ocean, bush and a large viewpoint of the setting sun; I wanted to draw the colours from those elements into the overall concept.

“Picasso aims to showcase the brilliance of design, matched by the stunning natural environment that surrounds it. Using small amounts of bright colours was critical in creating a piece visible to thousands of people daily, both driving and walking by,” he says.

Born in Sydney, Birch has ten years in the art industry under his belt and is influenced by the pop art stylings typically associated with surf culture.

“I like to find the divide between pop art and the natural landscapes surrounding it. I believe it’s early days for public art in the Mooloolaba area, but it's slowly getting there. I’m hoping this artwork creates momentum to commission other opportunities that pop up for artists in the area. Simply put, art is good for the soul. It has the ability to bring communities together.”

Cube Developments Director Scott Juniper says the developer has looked to become a pioneer for art pieces within the region.

“We’re thrilled with the end result of Tim’s work and feel it enhances the elegant build of Picasso. It’s a special mural that residents can be proud to come home to and we look forward to future art opportunities with Tim,” he says.

Picasso features 12 three-bedroom sky apartments located just 200 metres from the coastline. Construction has been completed, with settlement to be called in the coming weeks.

To find out more, visit https://cubedevelopments.com.au/project/picasso/.