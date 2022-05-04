Sentinel has announced that the second phase of its flagship build-to-rent development, Element 27, has now opened, with the apartment homes within the precinct now available for the public to lease.

Located amongst the leafy Subiaco area, the multi-residential complex comprises a variety of amenities for residents to utilise, including pools with cabanas and sundecks, rooftop lounges, barbecues, media rooms and a fitness centre. Would-be residents are able to lease studio, one, two or three bedroom apartments that feature premium appliances, spacious patios and balconies, floor to ceiling windows, and thoughtfully designed interior spaces.

Phase one of Element 27 was recognised as the first carbon neutral building in Australia, with the second phase having designs on reaching similar certifications. Sentinel Real Estate President Michael Streicker says the company has already seen a number of renters come forward in a bid to live in the new complex.

“Build to Rent is quickly growing in popularity amongst Australians who are attracted to the strong sense of community, premium rental experience, sustainable design and abundant amenities the model can offer,” he says.

“We have already had strong leasing activity for Phase 2 of Element 27, with more than a third of the units already leased in the short time since completion.”

To celebrate the second phase of Element 27 reaching completion, Sentinel has unveiled a live art and musical performance carried out by local artists that highlights the area’s heritage and community. The projection artwork themes have been selected to evoke the cultural contributions of the Australian Fine China factory, which operated on the site for 85 years, producing china and porcelain.

The installation has been created by Sohan Ariel Hayes and Anne Neil, and will be accompanied by a soundscape of music written specifically for the event by the composers Thea Rossen and Jared Yapp, and performed live by Adlib Collective.

Sentinel has now turned its attention to completing the third phase of the Element 27 BTR development. Phase 3 will be a 16,061 square metre, five storey residential apartment building, comprising 91 new apartments, with studio, one, two and three-bedroom options.

A large resident garden and landscaped amenities on the rooftop headline the list of some 550 square metres of communal open space the developer plans to create. The project’s design continues the development’s unique building approach to sustainability, with the building targeting an 8-Star NatHERS rating.

For more information regarding the development, visit element-27.com.au.

Images: Supplied