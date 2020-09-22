Peter Colquhoun opens 2020 Sustainability Awards registrations

For the last 14 years, well-known media personality Peter Colquhoun has been the resident architect on Australia's number one lifestyle show Better Homes and Gardens.

Colquhoun was also awarded a National architectural prize for his work on the re-design and build of the North Bondi Surf Club.

So it was only fitting to have him open the 2020 Sustainability Awards registrations.

The 2020 Sustainability Awards - to be streamled live on Thursday, November 12 - are set to become the feature of this year’s built and design sector.

And now that the shortlisted entries have been picked by the judging panel, it’s official: the 2020 Sustainability Awards are bigger and better this year than they have ever been.

But don’t take my word for it - here is a video of Peter Colquhoun telling you everything you need to know about this year's awards.

So don’t miss out your chance to be part of this amazing event!

Tickets are available here!

Click here for more details and information on the 2020 Sustainability Awards, streaming on Thursday, November 12.

Image: https://www.bhg.com.au/meet-the-bhg-tv-team