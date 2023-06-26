Sustainability consultancy firm Arup will further its commitment to reduced emissions after being announced as the anchor tenant of GDI Property’s Westralia Square 2 (WS2) timber-hybrid tower in Perth, designed by Paterson Architects and Benson McCormack Architecture.

The innovative structure utilises new and repurposed existing materials to reduce projected embodied carbon levels by 85 percent and has saved approximately 7 million tonnes of CO2 gas emissions. Arup describes focusing on embodied carbon as opposed to emissions as a major change in CO2 management.

Paterson Architects, GDI, Benson McCormack and Arup combined their collective expertise which resulted in the creation of the innovative built form, ensuring the site was utilised to its full potential.

Arup has confirmed it will take up three levels of the 12-level office tower. The firm’s WA Leader, Lewis Macdonald, says the move into the office aligns with its sustainable identity.

“By using timber as a building material we have been able to deliver a lower carbon building, while extending the tower to 12 storeys - higher than the three storeys achievable with a conventional concrete structure,” he says.

“The solution avoided the demolition of the existing building, ensuring a reduction of embodied carbon emissions and setting a new benchmark for sustainable buildings in WA.

“Having collaborated with GDI on the innovative design, it made perfect sense to relocate our expanding Perth based operations into the new WS2 tower.

“We look forward to moving into our new home within this vibrant Westralia Square precinct later this year and creating a new collaborative workspace for our people from which we can continue to contribute to shaping this great city and state through our projects and partnerships with clients.”

GDI Head of Development David Ockenden says he looks forward to both the developer and sustainability firm continuing their close relationship.

“WS2 is a game changer for the way office towers and other buildings are planned and constructed in Western Australia and for tenants who are serious about environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and obligations,” Mr Ockenden said.

“Reducing embodied carbon, as well as operational carbon emissions, will grow as a key factor for the industry and tenants into the future, given company and governmental emission reduction targets.

“Arup is to be commended for its ability and foresight in choosing to establish itself at Peth’s first timber-hybrid office tower.

“With WS2, GDI has shown that timber hybrid construction is not only feasible in WA, but also has significant benefits. It is a methodology we will continue to explore, refine and consider for our future projects in Perth and the east coast.”

Image: Supplied