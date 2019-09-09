Perth infill community, Montario Quarter, has been recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable masterplanned developments.

The development has been awarded an unprecedented 6-Star rating under the Green Star Communities framework, which is the highest accreditation achievable through the Green Building Council Australia (GBCA).

Montario Quarter is the first urban village development in Western Australia to achieve the sought-after 6-Star rating, which recognises the McGowan Government's commitment to the achievement of sustainability principles across governance, innovation, design, liveability, economic prosperity and environment.

Key sustainability elements at Montario Quarter include:

Retention and celebration of cultural heritage

More than 25 percent of the site retained as public open space

More than 50 percent of the development comprising building and landscaping elements that reduce solar reflectance and the urban heat island effect

Improved building energy and water use performance through sustainable building design guidelines resulting in lower greenhouse gases and operating costs

Interpretive trails within the public realm to promote community understanding of sustainability, rehabilitation and heritage

A community garden in the central public open space

Waste reduction – more than 60 percent of demolition waste reused or recycled

Early community engagement to identify local values for the retention of key heritage and environmental features

Encouraging access to locally-sourced fresh food, with design guidelines requiring developers to install a community garden as part of their development.

"Montario Quarter is an outstanding example of how modern, vibrant and sustainable communities can be created in our city's established inner suburbs,” says minister for lands, Ben Wyatt.

"LandCorp has consulted widely to achieve a new benchmark in smart design and liveability, creating an urban village for more than 2,000 residents, while retaining established bushland and reinvigorating one of Perth's most important heritage places. It can rightly be proud of its attention to sustainability principles, which have been recognised with this 6-Star Green Star rating and will enrich the quality of living for future residents and surrounding neighbours."