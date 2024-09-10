Facade upgrade works on Central Park, the tallest tower in Perth, have been completed, with the iconic CBD office building getting a brand new look as well as substantial energy-efficient benefits.

The extensive facelift, carried out by Duratec Limited over a period of three years, saw each and every facade panel on the building replaced with a new contemporary finish that not only improved the aesthetics of the building’s exterior, but also increased the tower’s sustainability. The $66.4 million facade upgrade project involved the replacement of more than 7,700 panels, which will reduce the tower’s energy consumption, as the panels have thermal insulations that will safeguard the building from changing weather conditions.

The sustainability-led project also recycled more than 260,000 kilograms of replaced panels, with an estimated recovery rate nearing 100 per cent. An additional 265 tonnes of steel were completely recycled to wrought products and will be used to manufacture new products.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the fresh new look of Central Park. Our new facade reaffirms Central Park’s iconic presence within the Perth city skyline and ushers in a new era to enliven the city’s CBD,” Central Park general manager Tim Ward says.

"While we are thrilled with the delivery of a new facade design that blends beautifully with Perth’s abundance of warm natural light, the upgrade also provided us with an opportunity to improve thermal insulation levels and provide greater energy efficiency and improved tenant comfort.”

Additionally, lighting was added to the tower to highlight the iconic building’s structural elements and support Perth’s positioning as the iconic City of Light.

Duratec Limited managing director, Chris Oates says, "As we come to the end of the facade replacement project at Central Park, we take the time to reflect on what has been an incredible journey over the past three years. A facade transformation of this scale is virtually unprecedented in Australia so the opportunity to not only undertake the works but also successfully deliver the project has been both an honour and a privilege.”

“While Duratec is exceedingly proud of the end result, we would also like to acknowledge the dedicated crew who worked together, under exceptional leadership, to rejuvenate this iconic Perth landmark, which is destined to light up the CBD for many years to come.”

Jointly owned by the Singapore-listed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Perron Group, Central Park is located in the heart of Perth’s bustling city centre on St Georges Terrace, and is home to leading global companies including Rio Tinto, WeWork, Grant Thornton and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).