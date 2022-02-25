Local councils have been asked to submit their feedback on the NSW Government’s proposals for reforming infrastructure contributions by March 25 as it weighs up issues raised during the consultation period.

More than 800 submissions have already been sent from industry groups, councils and individuals, with anyone with feedback urged to submit it by the required date. Infrastructure contributions are paid by developers to council and government which leads to the construction of roads, drainage and public spaces.

"Infrastructure delivery is critical to boosting housing supply and affordability and I'm taking the feedback we've recently received on the proposals seriously," says Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, Anthony Roberts.

"The purpose of the reforms is to encourage investment – helping to boost housing supply by injecting simplicity, certainty and fairness into the system for funding the infrastructure needed to build homes.

"We want to make sure this can be done without impacting the ability of councils to deliver the infrastructure for which they are responsible.

"We won't make any changes until we are certain that this can happen and that the reforms will help us boost housing supply and affordability.

"We're working through the issues raised in submissions and will continue consulting with industry, councils and the community."

Roberts says housing affordability and investment is a key priority for the government.

"We need more homes and new communities supported by quality infrastructure and that costs money. We will only implement changes that stakeholders agree can help deliver this.”

The reforms floated by the government were on public exhibition for six weeks last year, after extensive consultation on the proposals with the development industry and councils.