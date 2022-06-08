Logo
beaumont hills park renders
People the focus with new park in NSW’s Hills District

Beaumont Hills is set to be the beneficiary of NSW Government funding with a new $4 million park slated for the suburb in Sydney’s north-west.
Jarrod Reedie
08 Jun 2022

The investment is part of a $150 million program overseen by the government to increase and improve the amount of green space in Greater Sydney. Beaumont Hills is one of eight suburbs to receive a new park under the Parks for People program.

A skate park, bike pathways and lush gardens will be implemented throughout the space.

“The feedback has been invaluable in helping shape what will soon be an incredible asset that is close to homes and community facilities, including the Caddies Creek Sports Complex,” says Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts.

“Along with plenty of space for recreation and play, the park will feature a new bike pump track, a skate plaza, public art and 60 new trees.”

Member for Castle Hill Ray Williams says the new park will incorporate the archaeological heritage site of the White Hart Inn.

“Parks play an important part in people’s lives – they are places to gather, play and reflect, so we’re thrilled to be delivering what will be a diverse, community-oriented and resilient public space.”

Construction of the park is due to begin later this year in collaboration with The Hills Shire Council.

For more information on the Parks for People program, click here.

