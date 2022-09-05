Luxury retirement living takes to new heights with the release of seven penthouse residences at Lendlease’s five-star retirement community, Ardency Kennedy Place in Richmond.

Ardency Kennedy Place is Lendlease’s prestigious intergenerational living precinct located on Bendigo Street, Richmond at the former site of the Channel 9 studios. Designed by award-winning architects Bates Smart, the luxury two- and three-bedroom penthouses are located on the top floors of the development with future residents having the advantage of sweeping views of the city or the Dandenong Ranges.

Featuring high quality fixtures and finishes, with generously proportioned living spaces and natural light maximised throughout, all the penthouses come with natural stone finishes, European timber flooring and ample storage, with some units also including a built-in fireplace. The interiors range in size from 104 to 229sqm, with each apartment provided a spacious terrace and two car spaces.

The largest is a three-bedroom penthouse that enjoys dual aspect views with an impressive 229sqm interior floorplan that can accommodate a 12-seat dining table and a grand piano.

“Our penthouses are the last chance for retirees seeking the ultimate luxury residence in a retirement community in Melbourne. This vibrant Richmond precinct allows retirees to embrace an urban lifestyle while experiencing the vibrant diversity and connection they can have across generations in this unique location and community,” Lendlease managing director - retirement living Nathan Cockerill said.

Two of the penthouses have already been sold, with just five units now available for retirees to secure a luxury residence.

Buyers will also get to meet with a Bates Smart architect for a personalised walkthrough of the design of their residence along with a complimentary design consultation with luxury furniture retailer Coco Republic.

Observing that the penthouse apartment layouts have been developed around enhancing liveability, specifically in the retirement context, Bates Smart director Mark Healey said, “A generosity of social spaces such as kitchens and adjoining living spaces encourages gatherings of friends and extended families and whilst ensuring bathrooms and storage are maximised to mimic the family home.”

In addition to the penthouses, the development also offers a range of two and three-bedroom apartments.

Ardency Kennedy Place is scheduled for completion in early 2023.