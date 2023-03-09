Penthouses fly off the plan at Third.I developments

Third.i Group has smashed records across two of its developments in Newcastle and Coffs Harbour, with the penthouses across the two developments drawing considerable revenue for the group.

The sales have been made at the developer’s Dairy Farmers Towers and Sable at the Jetty projects, seeing $3.5 million sales across a number of 3-bedroom penthouses in Newcastle, while a $2.35 million sale was made in Coffs Harbour, a record for the region.

Designed by CKDS Architecture, Dairy Farmers Towers (pictured above) comprises 184 apartments, as well as a co-working space, yoga studio, outdoor gardens and an elevated pool and sundeck. The project pays homage to the history of the site, with the heritage-listed architecture to be thoughtfully restored.

The 440 sqm penthouse sold recently sits 100 metres above sea level, and comprises 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and multiple living and dining rooms with 3-metre high ceilings and 360-degree views of the entire surrounding landscape.

Marking Third.i’s first development within the region, Sable at the Jetty (pictured below) is a fitting debut project. The LJM Architecture-designed tower captures views and breezes with plenty of natural ventilation and sunlight. Deep balconies protect against the elements while glazing maintains comfort and maximises views from inside. The interior spaces feature sandstone, timber and steel, reflective of the coastal and lush green surrounds.

“The strength of the sales at Sable at the Jetty demonstrates that regional cities are seeing a consistent uptake of sales activity,” says Third.i Co-Founder Luke Berry.

"There is still growth in the market here, with property sales in the New South Wales north coast holding steady.”

For more information on both projects, visit thirdigroup.com.au.