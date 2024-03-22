Wirra, a boutique upmarket residential development in the affluent harbourside suburb of Neutral Bay in Sydney is in the news for the record $13 million sale of a luxurious penthouse apartment at the complex.

Designed by MHNDU with interiors by Richards Stanisich, and developed by Podia in collaboration with Centennial, Wirra reimagines residential living with 20 meticulously designed apartments offering expansive harbour and city skyline views.

Neutral Bay, a hidden gem for high-net-worth individuals, has traditionally offered few options for those looking to acquire an ultra-premium apartment. Such individuals prioritise not only exceptional finishes and distinctive design features but also an advantageous location.

The sprawling 200sqm penthouse at Wirra boasts three oversized bedrooms, four bathrooms, and space for three cars, with the $13 million deal making it the highest-ever off-the-plan apartment sale in the area.

Bought by a local Australian couple looking to downsize, the apartment offers unmatched views of the harbour. The buyers were drawn to the apartment’s spacious design and the suburb’s proximity to the city, harbour, and local amenities.

The sale was facilitated by Michelle Dong from Australian Property Group in partnership with Atlas. According to Dong, the penthouse sale underscored the growing demand for high-end living spaces with iconic panoramic city and harbour views in the suburb.

“This sale firmly positions Wirra, Neutral Bay alongside similarly luxurious projects in Sydney’s CBD and Eastern Suburbs. 30% percent of the development has already been sold off the plan, including the penthouse levels,” she says.

Wirra joins Podia’s portfolio of growing projects including the new luxury hotel-apartment development ‘The Bonobo by Raes’ in partnership with reputed hotel and hospitality brand, Raes, located in Byron Bay centre. Already 75% sold and under construction, the development features a collection of 41 unique 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom hotel-apartments due for completion in the next 12 months.

Image: Supplied