NSW will transform part of Penrith Lakes into a movie mecca is on track, with changes to planning rules set to pave the way for a $150 million film production precinct.

The western Sydney location of the final scene in Mad Max: Fury Road could soon become a permanent production house for some of the world’s biggest blockbuster films.

“Who needs Hollywood Hills when we’ve got Penrith Lakes? NSW is home to some of the best film production crews in the world, so it’s fitting they have a place to call home in Greater Sydney,” Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says.

“If approved, this 41-hectare precinct would include up to 10 production stages, filming tanks, construction and design facilities, as well as a film school." he says.

The development would be made possible by a proposed amendment to the State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) for Penrith Lakes, now on public exhibition.

The amendment also proposes:

An 18-hole golf course

A new heliport for Sydney Helicopters, currently based at Granville, with flight path access south of the Richmond (RAAF) Control Zone

The heritage listing of the historic Landers Inn, enabling uses such as tourist accommodation.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres says, “The heritage listing of the Landers Inn is really important because it will ensure the building is protected while giving the public greater access to a historic local building.

“Importantly, the plan also ensures flood evacuation will be considered for all land use proposals within the Penrith Lakes Scheme.”

Image: NSW gov't