A revitalised park in Penrith located on the banks of the beautiful Nepean River has reopened to the public after a multi-million-dollar transformation.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts joined the community at the opening of stage one of Tench Reserve in Jamisontown – the first of seven projects to be delivered under the NSW Government’s $50 million Parks for People program.

“Western Sydney is already such a fantastic place to live and visit, and this new space only enhances that reputation,” Roberts says.

“It offers incredible new facilities we know the community will take full advantage of for years to come.”

The reserve has been revamped at a cost of more than $14 million and was created in partnership with Penrith City Council and the local community. It features new riverside pathways, seating options, public art, picnic areas, and an inclusive play space.

Member for Penrith Stuart Ayres said credit must be given to the community which has been so supportive and engaged throughout the process, sharing ideas on how best to protect and enhance the unique space to ensure it caters for everyone.

“Tench Reserve has always been a much-loved place for the people of Penrith, and what has been created here is truly a park for people, guided by people,” Ayres says.

“It offers better access to the river, as well as spaces to explore, exercise, play, connect and relax in nature.”

“The final stage of the project will be delivered in coming months, with an amphitheatre for concerts and festivals, improved car parking and a new boardwalk along the river,” he notes.

Still on the horizon are upgrades to the area’s wharf precinct, which are set to be finished in coming months, following flood-related delays.

Roberts says that, in addition to Tench Reserve, more new and improved open spaces are on the way across Greater Sydney thanks to the Parks for People program.

“Parks in Fairfield and Beaumont Hills are also set to open this year, and work is underway to ensure the remaining projects are delivered for their communities,” he says.

“We are committed to creating well-equipped, community-centred open spaces which celebrate the outdoors and encourage people of all ages to get active, stay connected and have fun.”

Image: NSW Gov't