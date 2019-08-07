Penrith City Council opens new Tender for office complex

Penrith City Council (PCC) on Sydney’s outskirts has opened a Tender for the design of a new office complex in the growing western suburban hub.

The PCC says it is seeking to establish a shortlist of three teams comprising suitably qualified and experienced architects and landscape architects to participate in a Design Excellence

The Competition for Office & Carpark Development at Soper Place Penrith is open here and tender documents can be downloaded free of charge.

Alternatively says the PCC, a hard copy is available for a non-refundable fee of $75 by arrangement.

All submissions should be lodged on the forms provided in accordance with the lodgement instructions contained in the documents no later than 11am 30th August 2019.

Tenders received after will not be considered.