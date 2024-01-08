Penrith Beach, or Pondi as it has been affectionately coined by locals, has officially opened this week, with hundreds of Western Sydneysiders flocking to the water amidst the heat.

Made possible by a $1.7 million investment by the state government, the beach sits next to the Nepean River and forms part of the Western Sydney Lakes. The site of a former quarry, the site has undergone extensive rehabilitation, with a recreational lake system, one of which now regarded as Penrith Beach.

The beach will be opened and patrolled seven days a week until 3 March 2024, except on Christmas Day. On-site parking, change rooms, toilets and disabled access ensure continuity between the lake and a typical beach, but initial criticisms regarding a lack of shade have been voiced throughout the community.

Visitors can park at the beach with 700 car parking spaces available, but booking is essential. A free shuttle bus will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with tickets available here.

"This fantastic initiative will mean people can cool down at a beach in the hottest part of the year for the length of the School Holidays,” says NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

"We’ve always been clear that this is the first time the beach has opened for swimming. It’s a trial through to the beginning of March 2024, so we’re asking people to be patient particularly while we fine tune the experience in its first few weeks."