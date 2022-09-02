Peerspace, an online platform which enables users to rent venues at an hourly rate for meetings, productions and events, has landed in Australia.

The platform is already set up in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and France. Since its launch, 500 spaces between Sydney and Melbourne are now able to be hired through the service, with photo shoots leading the way in terms of bookings to date.

Founded in 2014, Peerspace gives ‘Hosts’ the ability to hire out their space. Hosts can be homeowners, small business owners or those that own a commercial space, and can determine an hourly rate and set a minimum number of hours per booking.

Peerspace has seen a 350 percent increase in searches for production spaces between May and July. Australia’s cultural and creative activity accounts for six percent of the country’s GDP, with online marketplaces like Peerspace giving professionals, corporate workers, content creators, and innovatively inclined Australians spaces for offsites.

“Peerspace is built on creativity and celebration, and we’re excited that the concept is resonating so greatly with Australians,” says Eric Shoup, CEO of Peerspace.

“Guests are booking everything from photoshoots, music videos, meetings, and product launches. Hosts are excited about the opportunity to list their unique spaces, and have actually made Sydney and Melbourne two of our fastest growing markets ever. Between strong interest to date and Australia’s growing production and film industry, we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

For more information, visit www.peerspace.com/au.

Image: Peerspace