The peak organisation for hearing and vision loss will relocate its headquarters to Macquarie University after the NSW Government approved plans for its new $74.5 million state-of-the-art facility.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said NextSense Centre of Excellence - formerly known as the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children - will boost the university’s position as a leading hearing hub and strengthen its research, audiology and healthcare assets.

“This move will bolster the strong partnership and collaborative relationship that exists between NextSense and Macquarie University,” says Stokes.

“Locating the new headquarters on campus will mean better research and collaboration, more resources and world-leading care and community services for those living with hearing and vision loss.”

The new facility is expected to open for the 2023 academic year and strengthens Macquarie Park’s position as an innovation precinct and high-tech employment hub.

NextSense’s Chief Executive Chris Rehn says the new purpose-built facility on the university campus will see NextSense Centre of Excellence deliver best practice services and support for people with hearing or vision loss.

“Our combined expertise and voice will be a formidable force for good, for people with hearing and vision loss, and for knowledge sharing and influence,” says Rehn.

Image: NSW Gov’t