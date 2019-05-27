Parramatta’s new $280 million innovation hub plans open for discussion

Plans of Parramatta’s new $280 million Engineering Innovation Hub have been revealed with the NSW Government calling on locals to have their say on the new precinct.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says the proposed hub will include a 19-storey education building for engineering and architecture students from Western Sydney University and the University of NSW, as well as space for new shops, offices and public open space.

“Greater Parramatta’s transformation into a cultural, economic and education precinct is well underway thanks to the NSW Government’s record investment in infrastructure,” says Stokes.

“The future Engineering Innovation Hub as well as the Parramatta Light Rail and Metro West, Western Sydney Airport, Powerhouse Museum move and the newly opened Bankwest Stadium are all great examples of the huge transformation underway in the area.”

Skills and Tertiary Education Minister and Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee says the Engineering Innovation Hub will bring world-leading research and innovation to the region and support the NSW Government’s goal of creating 200,000 jobs in the West.

“The Hub will house the university's undergraduate engineering programs as well as Western Sydney University’s architecture and business courses all in the one location,” he says.

The proposal is on exhibition for community feedback until Wednesday, 19 June 2019.

To view the proposal or to make a submission, visit here.

Image: NSW Government