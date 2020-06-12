Parramatta’s new aquatic and leisure centre

The Parramatta aquatic and leisure centre has reached a new milestone with the lodgement of a Development Application (DA) for the new facility.

After some additional work on the centre’s design and functionality, as well as budget and heritage considerations, the project is now ready to enter the next phase.

Designed by Andrew Burges Architects, Grimshaw Architects, and McGregor Coxall Landscape Architects, the $77 million project, which is scheduled for completion in mid-2023, is being co-funded by the State Government.

A suite of new images and an exciting flythrough of the concept design is now available – giving the community a virtual tour of their future aquatic and leisure centre.

The facility will include the following features:

AQUATIC FEATURES

10-lane, 50m heated outdoor pool with ramp entry and pool-side seating. The multipurpose pool will allow competition and lap swimming, school swimming carnivals, and local water polo training and competition.

Dedicated heated indoor Learn To Swim pool for year-round lessons.

8-lane, 25m heated indoor pool for comfortable year-round swimming. This pool could offer lap swimming, additional Learn To Swim capacity, aquatic programming and rehabilitation services.

Dedicated indoor all-abilities water play zone suitable for babies and children with a beach-like gradual entry.

FITNESS AND LEISURE FEATURES

Health and wellness centre that includes a modern gym and programming rooms for activities such as yoga and circuit training classes. In addition, consultant rooms will be available to allied health professionals.

A separate club office room.

A multipurpose room for community hire.

Sauna, steam and spa facilities.

OTHER KEY FEATURES