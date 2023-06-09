SJB’s efforts in delivering ALAND’s Paramount on Parkes has been recognised on a regional scale, winning the Asia Pacific International Property Award for Design Excellence.

Located in Parramatta, the project’s outstanding architectural outcome was devised by SJB and carried out by Stanisic Architects, while Sketch Design Group handled the project architect and construction portions of the process.

Spanning 46 storeys and consisting of 331 apartments fronting Parkes and Wigram Streets, the tower features five levels of commercial floorspace on levels 40-45.

A gold plated facade enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glazing and covered balconies define the building’s form, with a number of hotel-esque amenities made available to residents. These include a resort-style pool, function space and barbecue area, landscaped gardens and a children’s play area.

The interiors of the apartments feature a refrained neutral palette, designed to serve as the backdrop to the resident’s personal styling. High level appliances, tapware and marble-like surfaces top the list of features within each residence.

ALAND Founder and Director Andrew Hrsto says the project is the first in Parramatta to feature a six-level commercial precinct.

“We are immensely proud to receive international recognition for our Paramount on Parkes project. This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering outstanding architectural design and creating spaces that enhance the lives of our residents and the surrounding community,” he says.

“This recognition fuels our determination to continue pushing boundaries and creating exceptional residential developments that set new standards of design and quality.”

“By integrating commercial spaces at the top of Paramount on Parkes, we are not only maximising the potential of the building but also ensuring that during the evening, there is greater residential activation creating a holistic and vibrant community where people can live, work, and thrive.”

Construction of the tower is now underway and anticipated to be completed by Q3 2024. For more information, visit paramountonparkes.com.au.