A draft blueprint for the redevelopment of Parramatta and the surrounding suburbs has revealed the second stage of the Parramatta light rail line may take up to a decade to complete.

In 2017, the Berejiklian Government claimed the second stage of the line would kick off construction in 2020. Fast forward five years and there is no indication as to whether the government has committed to the construction of the transport link.

The second stage runs from Camellia in Parramatta’s east through to Olympic Park. The line is intended to alleviate traffic around the Parramatta River, with a bridge over the river between Melrose Park and Wentworth Point to be built if construction goes ahead. It is estimated construction time could range between five and ten years.

David Elliott says his initial duties as Transport Minister were to solve a number of major issues throughout the industry. He says the second stage of the rail network will be considered once the final business case is completed.

“I did not want to be out trumpeting projects when I had not been briefed on them. I also wanted to ensure the market could cope with any further significant construction projects,” he says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The final business case is due to be submitted to the Perrottet Government’s Expenditure Review Committee later this year.

NSW Labor’s Transport Spokeswoman Jo Haylen believes the urban renewal plans slated for the likes of Camellia and Melrose Park will suffer from a lack of transport infrastructure.

“These growing communities can’t afford to wait a decade for new public transport services. The government must act now.”

