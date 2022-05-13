City of Parramatta Council’s Parramatta CBD Planning Proposal has been given the all clear by the NSW Government, which sees the boundaries of Sydney’s second CBD expanded with the heights of residential and commercial buildings increased.

The proposal has been in the works since 2013, with the document regarded as being critical to the future needs and growth of Parramatta. It is estimated that 43,000 new jobs and 12,000 new dwellings will be created in the next four decades due to the proposal.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Donna Davis says the proposal furthers the liveability of the city, with retention of vibrant streets and natural light in public spaces.

"Over the last decade, Council has worked tirelessly with the NSW Government, community, landowners and developers to create a blueprint for development that acknowledges the specific needs of our unique City," she says.

City of Parramatta has called upon the NSW Government to endorse the CBD Infrastructure Contributions Plan, which was developed in parallel to the Planning document, claiming that if it fails to receive approval that the number of jobs and new homes could be impacted.

"While today‘s announcement will enable us to start putting our long-anticipated plans into action, there is more work to do. In order for the transformation of our City to be truly successful, we call on the NSW Government to endorse our supporting CBD Infrastructure Contributions Plan as soon as possible,” says Davis.

"This will ensure developers pay their fair share, so we have the necessary funding to deliver the infrastructure, facilities and services needed for our growing community.”

Current planning controls have been maintained near Church Street, which forms the spine of the CBD. This has been done to ensure heritage sites are preserved. Building heights were reduced by the state government by five storeys to prevent overshadowing.

“They’ve spent the last eight years working on a plan, and now at the 11th hour they’ve decided not to agree with some of the fundamental controls the council wanted,” says Urbis Director Murray Donaldson – who worked with City of Parramatta on the new Planning regulations – in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“There won’t be the level of economic development, the level of job creation, to support Parramatta as Sydney’s second CBD.”

New commercial buildings must provide end-of-trip facilities as part of the new Proposal. 1.5 million square metres of commercial floorspace is estimated to be created as part of the changes, giving Sydney’s second CBD the opportunity to rival its first.