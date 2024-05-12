Walker Corporation’s Parramatta Square has ranked top in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index for Office Energy ratings, scoring 5.8 stars in a crack field of 414 commercial assets.

NABERS SPI is the only publicly available source of information on sustainability performance. The Index ranks projects and portfolios against its counterparts, formulating a rating based on energy and water efficiency, waste management and indoor environment quality.

Parramatta Square was last year ranked second to Lendlease’s Barangaroo International Towers, but has taken top spot in the year that has proceeded.

“Parramatta has come out on top and this is a great win for all of Western Sydney to be leading Australia’s commercial sustainability rankings,” says Walker Head of Sustainability & Engineering Cameron Forbes.

“Lang Walker always set the benchmark high for our team to ensure Parramatta Square reflects an ongoing commitment to creating environmentally and socially sustainable solutions backed by marketing-leading technology for the long-term benefit of our tenants, communities and the thousands of workers commuting here every day.”

“This is also a major win for Walker tenants who share our commitment to ESG and sustainability excellence and they can be proud they are working from the country’s most energy-efficient towers, knowing they are benefiting from significant cost savings over time.”

The 414 assets measured for this year’s edition of the Index accounts for nearly a quarter of Australia’s entire office stock. NABERS Head of Market Development Magali Wardle says Walker Corporation, as well as other high ranking developers, should be praised for their commitment to sustainability.

“This is an outstanding performance from Walker to top the NABERS Sustainable Portfolio Office Index with Parramatta Square which has raised the benchmark for sustainability in Western Sydney,” she says.

“We know data is the cornerstone of better decision-making. Investors, financial institutions and governments use the NABERS SPI to compare the performance of assets with their peers. This transparency is driving market transformation and shows Western Sydney is leading the way.”