The Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 to Sydney Olympic Park has been terminated due to budget restrictions, a source close to the project has told Architecture & Design.

In 2013, plans for Sydney’s 12km Light Rail connecting Circular Quay and Central via George Street, the Moore Park entertainment precinct, Randwick, UNSW and Prince of Wales Hospital was just one of few Light Rail networks anticipated.

‘Restarting Sydney’s Heart – Light Rail the Engine of Change’ was commissioned by WestLine Partnership and focussed on the possibility of two light rail networks – one from Rosehill to Carlingford and the other from Westmead to Strathfield/Rhodes along the Olympic Corridor.

WestLine spokesperson, Christopher Brown, said in 2015, that the Simpson report indicated that the creation of the inner west Light Rail lines was cost-effective and would benefit Australia’s fastest growing regions.

“The report findings show that there is a strong argument for the route along the Olympic corridor, which will stimulate the growth of more smart jobs, homes and development.”

“This is not a case of one or the other; we feel that the people of Western Sydney deserve both this line and the other line to Carlingford. This report not only reaffirms that view, but also reveals that it could potentially be self-funded by the private sector.”

As the NSW state government released preliminary plans for the second stage extension of the Parramatta Light Rail service in 2017, it was expected to take six years to be completed.

In 2017, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian noted: “I am pleased to announce Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 is another step closer to connecting Greater Parramatta to the booming sport, entertainment and employment hub at Sydney Olympic Park.”

However, now according to sources close to the project, the Stage 2 Parramatta CBD to Sydney Olympic Park has been cancelled due to a range of cost and other prohibitive reasons.

Transport for NSW commented on the termination claims by saying: "The Final Business Case for the second stage of Parramatta Light Rail is being considered by the NSW Government, with an investment decision to follow."