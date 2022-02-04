Underlining the importance of open space provision for a fast-growing population, the Parramatta lord mayor has called for the expansion of Parramatta Park along its northern boundaries into a heritage precinct to address the current deficit.

Speaking at the parliamentary inquiry into the draft Greater Sydney Parklands Trust Bill 2021 last week, lord mayor Donna Davis said that the Parramatta City Council has identified a deficit of over 212 hectares of open space in the city.

“For Parramatta Park the strategic opportunity to expand its northern boundaries to incorporate the world-class Cumberland heritage precinct, Parramatta Female Factory heritage precinct and Wistaria Gardens would be regionally and nationally significant. The natural fit of incorporating the national heritage-listed Parramatta Female Factory in the park would be a game changer for the city of Parramatta and for western Sydney as we build our reputation as a destination. It would also provide so many other economic opportunities,” Cr Davis said.

The Greater Sydney Parklands Trust Bill 2021, which was passed by the NSW Legislative Assembly in November last year, would establish the Greater Sydney Parklands Trust as a corporation and NSW Government entity responsible for the management and control of some of Sydney’s well-known public parks including Centennial Park, Western Sydney Parklands, Parramatta Park, Callan Park and Fernhill Estate. However, the NSW Legislative Council referred the legislation to a select parliamentary committee for inquiry.

Several concerns have been raised by councils and community groups about the potential for greater commercialisation of the public parks as well as lack of clarity around decision-making by community trusts.

Established in 1858, Parramatta Park is one of the oldest public parks in the world spread across 85 hectares, and welcomes over two million visitors every year. The World Heritage listed park is located adjacent to the Parramatta CBD, the Westmead Health and Innovation Precinct, the Cumberland Hospital Heritage Precinct, Parramatta North proposed redevelopment, Parramatta Light Rail, Metro West and the Riverside Theatres redevelopment.

“The significance of Parramatta Park and its context is critical when assessing and determining the future management of the park. We need local representatives with the right experience, diversity, influence and commitment to Parramatta as a place to ensure balanced and effective decision-making. That is something that is absent at the moment in the current structure,” the lord mayor observed.

Stating that Parramatta Park has “a chequered history of land being siphoned off” with parts of the parklands being used to build two clubs, a high school, a car park and a pool, Cr Davis said, “In summary, the bill is missing detail in several areas which are critical to understanding its implications and effects on managing the needs and priorities of individual parks such as Parramatta Park.”

The lord mayor identified key areas of concern including the establishment, make-up and influence of the community trustee boards; community oversight on the determination of supplementary land or its disposal by the Greater Sydney Parklands Trust; and transparency on long-term leasing and licensing.

“I think our biggest concern is that, first of all, it is very rubbery and vague around what the make-up of those community trusts will be and what role they will have, if any, because there is nothing really in that draft bill that confirms that they will exist and be put into place. But if they do, what is so important for us is to ensure that the council and other local community voices are heard on those trusts.”

Blacktown City Council chief executive officer Kerry Robinson expressed their objection to the funding model in the legislation that sets aside 2 per cent of the land at Western Sydney Parklands for commercial development. “We see no reason why parklands in the east of the city should be funded by the general fund, whereas parklands in the west of the city should suffer retail development and industrial development for that funding.”

“It is Council's clear position that those funds should not be used as a government slush fund to top up Treasury's liabilities in relation to Fernhill or other parks,” he added.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes, who introduced the bill, has said that he is open to further amendments to get the legislation passed in the upper house.

Image: https://www.parrapark.com.au/about-us/news-and-media/four-things-to-watch-for-in-the-park-this-summer/